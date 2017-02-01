Cayman Islands:Truman Bodden Law School lecturer’s research presented in Brussels

TRUMAN BODDEN LAW SCHOOL Lecturer and Course Leader of the LLM Programme to be introduced in September 2017, Laura Panades-Estruch, an expert in Public-Private Partnerships, has been selected to inform the European Parliament’s policy agenda for 2016-17.

She recently presented her latest research paper on labour regulation clauses in public procurement to a conference in Brussels.

A European foundation, working with EU Parliamentarians, has now asked her to provide a fuller report.

The conference findings will be published in a forthcoming book, to be published in Spring 2017.

Mitchell Davies, Law School Director, said:

“I am delighted that Laura’s work in this important area (highly significant in the Cayman Islands) has caught Brussels´ attention. This research continues the aim of the Truman Bodden Law School to be at the forefront of international legal research and further promotes the law school as a centre of excellence in legal research and learning.”

Laura Panades said:

“My research advocates higher labour standards as an award criterion in EU public procurement, thus reversing the trend of pushing standards down to lower prices. This project will feed directly into the Law School’s new Master of Laws programme in International Finance Law and Regulation to be launched in September 2017.”

