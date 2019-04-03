Cayman Islands:Robbery on Seymour Drive Tue (2) night

From RCIPS

Shortly before 11:30PM yesterday, 2 April, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Seymour Drive in George Town. A lone masked male entered the store, brandished a firearm at a worker inside, and physically struck the worker in the hand, before demanding cash. The male then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

The worker was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as being of slim build and brown complexion with tattoos near his eyes and dreadlocked hair. He was wearing dark clothing and had a black shirt wrapped around his face and head.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.