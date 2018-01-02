Cayman Islands:Man charged for Criminal Trespasses over weekend, in court Tue (2 Jan) morning

From RCIPS Tue 2 Jan 2018

A man, age 41 of George Town, has been charged with two counts of Criminal Trespass in connection with two incidents that took place early Saturday morning, 30 December.

That morning, the man had been seen behaving suspiciously near a residence in Patrick’s Island around 2:30AM by an officer on patrol and had been arrested.

After the man’s arrest, CCTV footage of another criminal trespass incident off Poindexter Road in George Town where the suspect had tried the doors of a locked white car was obtained by police, and was also circulated online and via social media.

The man was ultimately charged with both incidents and will be in court Tue morning, 2 January.