Cayman Islands:Closure of George Town Landfill

Closure of George Town Landfill

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to advise the public that the George Town Landfill had to close earlier today due to safety concerns.

This closure was necessary to facilitate repair work to the landfill’s main access road that was extensively damaged during recent heavy rains. It is anticipated that repair work will continue over the next 48 hours; after which, the landfill will be reopened to the public.

The 24-hour public drop-off site located at the entrance of the landfill will. However. remain open to facilitate disposal of small amounts of waste.

The DEH seeks your understanding and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

For more information, please contact DEH’s Solid Waste section on 949-8793.