Cayman Islands Zika virus cases rises to 37

From Cayman Islands Public Health Department

Zika Virus Update as of 12 October 2016

The total number of locally transmitted laboratory confirmed cases of the Zika virus remains at 17, as of 12 October 2016. Laboratory diagnosed imported cases have increased to 10. The total number of all laboratory confirmed cases, local and imported, is 27.

· Since the last update on 26 September 2016, five results were received from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad. Four were negative and one was a positive imported case.

· There are no further cases of pregnant females testing positive for Zika. One pregnant lady tested positive last month and was included in the last Zika update.

Further information on the Zika can be obtained on www.hsa.ky. Regional perspectives on the virus can be accessed by visiting the CARPHA website on http://carpha.org/zika. In addition, the global perspective can be accessed by visiting http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/zika/en/