Cayman Islands Zika cases reaches 30

Zika Virus Update as of 17 November 2016

The total number of locally transmitted laboratory confirmed cases of the Zika virus reached 20, as of 17 November 2016. Laboratory diagnosed imported cases remain at 10. The total number of all laboratory confirmed cases, local and imported, is 30.

The number of local transmissions includes one result received on 15 November from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad, for a woman from George Town. The woman is not pregnant.

Public Health has now concluded a series of town hall meetings in all the districts of Grand Cayman as well as on Cayman Brac.

The meetings were attended by Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

“I extended my thanks to all the panellists who took part in the public meetings,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez. “We engaged with the community to ensure that all the relevant information was available to anyone interested in knowing more about the Zika virus and its risks, especially pregnant ladies.”

Further information about Zika can be obtained through www.hsa.ky. Regional perspectives on the Zika virus can be accessed by visiting the CARPHA website on http://carpha.org/zika. In addition, the global perspective can be accessed by visiting http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/zika/en/