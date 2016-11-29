Cayman Islands’ youth Flip the Script

Members of the YouthFlex Radio Show and the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps joined forces to flip the switch on negative stereotypes during the first-ever YouthFlex Flip Challenge Saturday, 19 November.

“Touching A Life,” the first in a series of community-service “challenges” intended to share the positive impact that Cayman youth can make locally, was attended by 29 youngsters. The group spent the day painting the house and tidying the yard of East End senior citizen: Elizabeth Bodden.

Supervised by Mr. James Myles, Acting Director, Youth Services Unit; Mr. Marlon Levy, Cadet Corps Adjutant Training Officer and Mr. Wilston Bennett, Cadet Corps Commanding Officer; the team spent a total of nine hours on the project.

Just in time for the Christmas season, materials and refreshments for the team were sponsored by MLA Arden McLean, Miracle Brokers International and several of Ms. Bodden’s East End neighbours.

Mr. James Myles explained: “These are the kind of projects that allow young people to shine and to challenge stereotypes. We are thankful for all the young people who came out to help.”

Upcoming YouthFlex Flip Challenges will also collaborate with other local youth organisations. For more information on how to take part, young people and youth group leaders can contact the Youth Services Unit at James.Myles@gov.ky or 943-1127.

Photo Captions

Youth Challenge 1/3/4 – Members of YouthFlex and the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps took part in the first ever YouthFlex Flip Challenge recently.

Youth Challenge 2 –Members of YouthFlex and the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps YouthFlex Flip Challenge with East End resident Elizabeth Bodden.