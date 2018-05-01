Cayman Islands’ youngsters continue to impress in Youth Leagues

The level of play continues to be impressive in the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues as the ninth round of games kicked off this past Saturday, April 28.

In the only Girl’s Under 11 game played, Sunset Fusion grabbed a late winner in their 1-0 win over George Town SC with their top scorer Olivia Thorpe securing the three points.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league, Future SCs Nahshon Ebanks and Caleb Fredricks cannot stop scoring as Future SC defeated a weakened Latinos FC A 8-0. Young Fredricks grabbed four goals while Ebanks added two more and defender David Seymour got his name on the score sheet with two goals of his own.

Sunset Rockets downed East End United 4-0 thanks to goals from Sean Leon, Digby Robinson, Daniez Gurura and an own goal.

In the final Boy’s Under 11 game, George Town SC defeated Latinos FC B 6-1 as Emre Ebanks and Joshua Hayden scored two goals each and Josiah Parsons and Ronjon Boothe rounded off the scoring for the boys from the capitol. A late Mark Ebanks strike restored some pride for the Latinos FC B youngsters.

In the Boy’s Under 13 afternoon game played at the CIFA Centre of Excellence, George Town SC got by East End United FC 6-0 thanks to goals from Aron Chambers (2), Isaac Peart (2), Ernie Ebanks and Jaden Smith. In West Bay, Future SC defeated Sunset Sharks 1-0 with Caleb Fredricks scoring for the West Bay outfit yet again.

In the lone Boy’s Under 15 FA Cup game played in Cayman Brac, Cayman Athletic SC defeated Cayman Brac FC 5-0 to advance to the second round.

The ninth round of youth games conclude this week with a number of youth games scheduled at various venues.

In the Boy’s Under 13 league on Wednesday, May 3, East End United FC take on Future SC at 4:00 p.m. at the CIFA Centre of Excellence and Academy SC Jaguars face Sunset Stingrays at 4:00 p.m. at the Academy Field. On Thursday, May 3, Academy SC ESM play Cayman Athletic SC at 4:00 p.m. at the Academy Field.

In the Boy’s Under 15 FA Cup on Tuesday, May 1, Academy SC Blue will play Sunset FC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field.

In the Boy’s Under 17 league on Wednesday, May 2, Sunset FC take on Academy SC at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

In the Girl’s Under 11 league on Thursday, May 3, Sunset Fusion play Academy SC at 4:30 p.m. at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

In the Girl’s Under 15 league on Thursday, May 3, George Town SC face Sunset FC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field and Elite SC play Academy SC at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

IMAGE:

Photo: David Seymour of Future SC (12) heads his first of two goals against Latinos FC A in their Under 11 Boy’s matchup this past Saturday. Future SC won the game 8-0.