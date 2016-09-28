Cayman Islands: Young Caymanian Leaders Foundation announces Sp



September 2016: The Young Caymanian Leaders Foundation (YCLF) has announced the special guest speaker for the annual awards ceremony as former U.S Navy SEAL, Robert O’Neill. Themed ‘Step Up & Stand Out,’ the Young Caymanian Leadership Awards (YCLA) programme will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Saturday 5 November 2016.

Robert O’Neill held combat leadership roles in more than 400 missions and is one of the most highly decorated combat veterans of recent times. A highly trained Navy SEAL, he led the US military’s most elite special forces and was involved in some of the most high-profile missions of modern times, including the rescue of Captain Phillips from the merchant ship Maersk Alabama and the famed Navy SEAL Team 6 who brought Osama bin Laden to justice in 2011. O’Neill has been decorated more than 52 times with honours, including two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars with Valor, a Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor, three Presidential Unit citations, and two Navy/Marine Corps Commendations with Valor.

Held annually, the YCLA recognises outstanding young Caymanians who are making a significant contribution to society and who, through their achievements and actions, serve as positive role models for the youth of Cayman. On the night, all five Finalists will be highlighted and awarded, with one of the five receiving the prestigious ‘Recipient’ award to start serving their year of Leadership activities. This year’s nominees are Dr. Kristina Maxwell, Mrs. Brianna Ebanks, Dr. Alexandra Bodden, Mrs. Shena Ebanks and Mr. Tedrick Green.

Chris Duggan, director of the YCLF commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming Robert O’Neill back to the Cayman Islands as our special guest at this year’s YCLA gala. Rob is a truly inspirational man and in his line of work, instant, critical decision-making is a necessity for success. His mantra is ‘never quit’ and I know his ability to motivate and encourage leadership through translating his elite SEAL training techniques into actionable decision-making traits is sure to impress all of our attendees, including our five amazing Finalists.”