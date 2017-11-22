Cayman Islands: Work begins on West Bay Wed (22) between Marsh and Cemetery Roads

From NRA

The National Roads Authority (NRA) wishes to advise the public that starting Wednesday 22nd November to Thursday 30thNovember, West Bay Road between Marsh Road and Cemetery Road will be under construction to improve both its road surface and drainage.

While the road will not be closed, motorists are asked to please use the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between the hours of 9am-4pm.

Officials at the NRA thank the public for its patience, as the authority strives to improve the road network for the benefit of all users.