Cayman Islands WORC hosts compliance training

Staff of the Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) department got a lesson in compliance, after participating in a training course in February. The training course was created and led by WORC’s Deputy Director for Enforcement & Compliance, Mr. Jeremy Scott.

The training focused on areas such as understanding compliance, how to use compliance as a tool to improve work methods, understanding compliance from a customer’s perspective and understanding the various laws, regulations and policies that affect compliance.

Head of Permits, Residency & Status and training participant Laura McLaughlin describes the training as excellent and well needed.

“The material was easy to follow and everyone participated with enthusiasm. One idea Mr. Scott brought forward was the “Think Tank” where he encouraged us to make suggestions, ask questions and just report anything we think would enhance the progress and prosperity of our department. He even mentioned that maybe we could see our suggestion come to fruition and own the praise for bringing it forward,” comments Ms. McLaughlin.”

Employment Development Outreach Officer and participant Jean Solomon says the training helped her better understand the seriousness of non-compliance, as it relates to our roles and responsibilities.

“I liked that training allowed us to engage in the delivery and to foster a better appreciation of how we can execute our jobs more effectively,” says Ms Solomon

“Mr. Scott was a great facilitator. Well done!” she adds.

Over 80 staff members took part in the five sessions of the training.

“I am very excited and pleased to have offered the training which to all staff of WORC. Participants now have a higher level of sensitisation relative to varying components of compliance and what compliance truly means to the WORC Department,” says Mr Scott.

“Staffs engagement and interaction during the past several weeks was nothing less than a privilege to facilitate. The wealth of knowledge and spirit demonstrated during these classes are a testament to the quality of staff WORC has embraced and will continue to develop,” he adds.

WORC plans to offer training, learning and development for their staff and additional training sessions on various topics will be offered in the coming months.