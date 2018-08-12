Cayman Islands’ WORC appoints Joel Burke as Deputy Director

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has appointed Joel Burke as Deputy Director of Finance, Administration and Customer Service.

Mr Burke takes up his new role on 1 September 2018. He will be charged with responsibility for WORC’s accounting and financial management functions along with managing its human resources and customer service sections.

WORC Interim Director, Sharon Roulstone, described the role as “multifaceted”, saying she was “delighted to welcome Joel to the team”.

Mr Burke started his career at EY, where he earned his qualification as a certified public accountant. Since then he has worked in various senior finance positions before taking on his current position as Chief Financial Officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs.

Mr Burke also volunteers on a government committee responsible for training opportunities and software development.

“Joel is the perfect candidate for this role,” said Ms Roulstone. “He is a young, energized professional who desires to positively impact the lives of his fellow Caymanians. He has the qualifications and aptitude to achieve great things at WORC.”

Mr Burke said he was “honoured”, adding: “I believe in the Ministry’s senior management, the Interim Director, and the Premier’s vision for the Cayman Islands. It is exciting to be part of the department charged with changing the landscape of this country by empowering Caymanians to create a brighter future for generations to come.”

IMAGE:

Photo Caption: Joel Burke, WORC