Cayman Islands WORC accepting bids to build new tech platform

The Cayman Islands Government’s new department, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), has announced that the tender process is open for the technology platform that will underpin the new business processes.

“It is fundamental to our new business processes to have the IT systems in place,” said WORC Interim Director, Sharon Roulstone. “WORC is radically changing the way job-seeking Caymanians connect with employers and vice-versa with technology playing a pivotal role in the process.”

Proposals are currently being submitted through the Government’s electronic public portal, with Monday, 23 July 2018 being the deadline for submissions.

Ms Roulstone confirmed the successful bidder is expected to commence work on the project by late September of this year.

“This is a project we are all looking forward to,” added Ms Roulstone. “A digital process equates to efficiency, transparency and consistency in the outcomes”.

She said the new digital platform will automate the application process for Caymanians seeking work, work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian status. “This technology will revolutionize employment and immigration processes and we look forward to the efficiencies and other benefits it will provide. It cannot come soon enough!”

END

IMAGE: Happiness at Work Index