Cayman Islands: Woman encounters burglar in her residence, Monday, 26 March

From RCIPS Thu 29 Mar

Shortly after 1:00PM on Monday, 26 March, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a burglary at a residence off Northward Road, Bodden Town. A woman had returned home and found that her front door had been disturbed. Upon entering her residence the woman encountered a masked male. A struggle ensued in which the male grabbed the woman by the arm and the woman struck him twice. The intruder then fled the scene.

The culprit is described as being between 6’2” and 6’5” tall, of slim build with a muscular physique. He was dressed in dark-coloured clothing with white sneakers, had a clear stud earring in his left ear, and was wearing a mask.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.