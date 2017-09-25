Cayman Islands: Woman charged With murder, Friday 22 September

From RCIPS Mon 25 Sep 2017 at 8:54 AM

The 25-year-old-woman of North Side, who was in police custody for an incident that took place on Sunday 17 September (see press release below), has since been charged under the Penal Code for the offence of Murder, sometime before 7PM on Friday 22 September.

The woman is expected to be in court today 25 September, in relation to this matter.

Man Dies Following Stabbing Incident in North Side, 17 September; One Woman Arrested

Just past 5:20PM yesterday [Sunday] evening, 17 September, police, fire and emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a residence on Union Street in North Side. A man had been stabbed and had difficulty breathing. CPR was administered to the man and he was transported to George Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, age 25 of North Side, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in Police custody. The woman and the victim were known to each other.

Police can confirm the identity of the victim as Azzan Sherieff, age 23, of North Side.