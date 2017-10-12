October 12, 2017

Cayman Islands: Woman arrested in ACC investigation

October 12, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed
Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission, with the assistance of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, have arrested an individual in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Responsible for investigating serious allegations of corruption the Investigators arrested the 31 year old female, from the area, on suspicion of committing the following offences:
1. Bribery of Public Officials — contrary  to s.10 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision);
2. Fraud on the Government — contrary to s.11 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision); and
3. Breach of Trust — contrary to s.13 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision).
In the first instance, she has been detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre (Fairbanks).
The investigation continues therefore no further details will be released at this time.
IMAGE:The Indian Express
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iCrime, iFinance, iLocal News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*