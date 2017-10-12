Cayman Islands: Woman arrested in ACC investigation

Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission, with the assistance of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, have arrested an individual in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Responsible for investigating serious allegations of corruption the Investigators arrested the 31 year old female, from the Bodden Town area, on suspicion of committing the following offences:

1. Bribery of Public Officials — contrary to s.10 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision);

2. Fraud on the Government — contrary to s.11 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision); and

3. Breach of Trust — contrary to s.13 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2016 Revision).

In the first instance, she has been detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre (Fairbanks).

The investigation continues therefore no further details will be released at this time.