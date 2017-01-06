From RCIPS: Jan 6 2017 1:09 PM

Firearms Operation Executed in Windsor Park This Morning, 6 January; Armed Suspect Shot by Police

This morning, 6 January, around 5:30AM, a pre-planned firearms operation occurred at an address on Theresa Drive in Windsor Park to execute a firearms warrant and detain a man, age 34 of Jamaica.

This firearms operation was carried out by officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit, who are highly-trained in firearms deployment and operational searches.

During this operation the suspect exited the premises with a firearm. A number of shots were fired and the suspect was injured.

Two tactical medical officers, one of whom is an advanced EMT, were part of the operation. They immediately provided primary medical aid to the suspect, and executed basic life support protocols, until the ambulance arrived. The man was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:16AM.

A handgun with live ammunition was recovered at the scene.

Post-incident procedures have been carried out today in line with RCIPS policy. In order to ensure further transparency and independence, the RCIPS has asked the Bermuda Police Service to provide officers to carry out an investigation into the incident. Two officers from Bermuda will be arriving on island this weekend to lead the investigation and conduct enquiries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Although there has been no official word from the RCIPS it is being reported by other media houses that a man was shot by police officers in the Windsor Park area of George Town.

A source close to the area told us there was heavy police presence in the area off Theresa Drive and this had been ongoing through the night.

The shooting is believed to have been around 6:00 am this morning.

We will bring you the official word as soon as it has been received.