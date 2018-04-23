Cayman Islands: West Bay man charged with various offenses including possession of cocaine and threats to kill, 23 April

From RCIPS:

West Bay Man Charged with Various Offenses, Including Possession of Cocaine and Threats to Kill, 23 April

Dorlin Allen Ebanks, age 64 of West Bay, who also goes by “Allan Barnett,” has been charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply and other drug offenses, in addition to Threats to Kill, Escaping Lawful Custody, Possession of an Offensive Weapon, and other charges stemming from an incident in West Bay on Tuesday, 17 April (see below).

He is appearing in court Mon morning, 23 April.

Wanted Man Turns Himself into the WBPS, 19 April

The 64-year-old-wanted man of West Bay, Dorlin Allen Ebanks who also goes by “Allan Barnett,” turned himself into the West Bay Police Station just before 9PM on Thursday 19 April.

Mr. Ebanks was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and other drug related offenses. He was also arrested in relation to escaping lawful custody, damage to property, threats to kill and carrying an offensive weapon. (see press release below)

The man is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses. The RCIPS would like to thank all members of the public for their assistance in attempting to locate Mr. Ebanks.

Man Escapes Custody in West Bay after Drug Arrest, 17 April

Just before 11:00AM yesterday, 17 April, two detectives were carrying out investigations in the West Bay District when they observed a male behaving suspiciously in the vicinity of the junction of Boatswain Bay Road and Watercourse Road. The officers approached the man, at which time he attempted to flee while trying to conceal a package in his pocket.

The man was then stopped by the officers at which point he became extremely aggressive. Officers attempted to subdue him and recovered a package of cocaine from his person before he brandished a knife and made aggressive motions towards the officers while threatening them. The man then ran in the direction of Duxies Lane and managed to escape into nearby bushes. Efforts to locate him proved futile.

The man is Dorlin Allen Ebanks of West Bay, age 64, who also goes by “Allan Barnett”

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Ebanks, who is now wanted for escaping lawful custody, several drug related offenses, assaulting police and threatening offences. If seen, members of the public should exercise caution and call 9-1-1.

Otherwise, those who may have information about Mr. Ebanks’ whereabouts should contact DS Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

