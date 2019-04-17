Cayman Islands: West Bay Community Officers Conduct Seven Mile Public Beach Walkthrough

From RCIPS

Yesterday, 16 April, RCIPS Community Officers in West Bay conducted a walkthrough at the Seven Mile Public Beach, along with West Bay Area Commander, Inspector Lloyd Marriott. The officers spoke with beachgoers and visited vendors and businesses, in order to provide public reassurance, increase community engagement and address any violations of the law.

During the walkthrough, business owners and members of the public stated they were glad to see the officers out and about, and commented on increased police presence in the area over the past few months. At one point, the officers were approached to assist in locating a teenaged girl who had wandered off from her family. The officers conducted immediate inquiries and the girl was located shortly afterwards without incident.

In addition to today’s walkthrough the Seven Mile Beach Beat Officers have been conducting daily patrols along Seven Mile Beach, and have also conducted several proactive operations in the area to address issues such as drug use, theft and other illegal activities. Last week, on 11 April, officers conducted a plain-clothes operation which resulted in one individual, age 28 of West Bay, being arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, and attempting to supply ganga. He is currently on Police Bail. These proactive operations are ongoing.

“One of the reasons we conduct these special operations in addition to our daily patrols is so that people get used to the idea that our officers can be on the beach at any time, and not just in uniform,” said Sergeant Leslie Laing-Hall, who is responsible for the West Bay Community Policing sector. “This not only deters people from conducting illegal activity, but also increases the confidence of all persons who use and enjoy the beach, whether they are visitors and local beachgoers, or business owners and vendors.”

The officers met with local business owner, Handell Whittaker.

Officers speak to food vendors on the beach.

Officers interact with visitors on the beach.

The beach walkthrough involved all of West Bay’s community officers.

West Bay Area Commander, Inspector Lloyd Marriott, joined in on the walkthrough.