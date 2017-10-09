October 9, 2017

Cayman Islands West Bay CERT roadside clean up

October 9, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed
From the West Bay CERT Team:
On Saturday 7th October 2017  members the West Bay Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) did a roadside clean up in the vicinity of the and .  We started at 6am and it was overcast as it has been raining a lot but we did what we could  and concluded at 8am.
As we were cleaning many morning walkers stopped to tell us thanks for cleaning up the area.  An elderly gentleman stopped and said “Thanks for clearing the sidewalk as I have to most time walk into to street as the sidewalk was not passable”.  Another gentleman walking his dog said “Thank you so much for doing this, the air appears to be so much fresher, my dog thanks you too for it gives us more space to walk”.
We plan to do more beautification in the area and hope the community will come out and help.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iEnvironment, iLocal News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*