Cayman Islands welcomes a new hotel

By Vicky Karantzavelou From Travel Daily News

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The thriving Cayman Islands’ accommodation market welcomes a newcomer with a fresh, modern feel, ideally located in the heart of the world famous Seven Mile Beach corridor.

The 42-room Locale, Grand Cayman hotel opened its doors at the weekend, welcoming its first guests who flew in from around the world.

Howard Sitzer, co-founder of HHG Advisory Services, developer and operator of the new select service hotel development, explained: “You won’t find any overpriced mini bars or dull common spaces here. Perfect for work and play, our rooms have a distinct personality interconnected by a common mindset which encourages guests to ‘live local, stay Locale’.”

Sitzer said the Locale crew represents “a collection of individuals that value personal connection, inspiring spaces, local integration and, most important, the human touch.”

The hotel’s friendly staff guide visitors through their stay, offering the best local tips on activities and attractions, nightlife, shopping and culinary excursions.

“A place to get inspired, collaborate, work, play, discover new destinations and feel truly at home,”Sitzer believes Locale, Grand Cayman redefines the traditional hotel experience, offering “sublime comfort and inspiring endless adventure.”

Only a five-minute stroll from Seven Mile Beach and 15 minutes’ drive from Owen Roberts International Airport, Locale’s rooms and lofts are designed to be the perfect hybrid between comfort and productivity for the ultimate live, play and work experience.

Combining style with privacy, space and great value, the King Lofts have a king-sized bed, living area, 55″ smart TV, a modern bathroom accompanied by a lofted seating area to work or lounge. Each of the King Lofts comes with a contemporary kitchenette equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and sink. Double Queen rooms offer two queen-sized beds with super-comfortable Locale specified mattresses, a contemporary bathroom, space to relax, the same 55″ smart TV, and a kitchenette equipped just like the King Lofts.

Michael Wilkings, co-founder of HHG Advisory Services, explained that Locale represents a community of like-minded people, discovering new destinations through a local mindset. “Our shared common spaces with fast free Wi-Fi and open plan design tie our community together.”

The Hangout lobby is a space where locals and guests can kick back, collaborate and let their creative juices flow. Whether in the mood for reading a book in a library nook, answering emails on comfy couches, or winding down with a glass of wine at the end of the day, The Hangout offers an ideal venue to relax, while communal work spaces offer guests and locals high speed Wi-Fi and working areas for meetings or brainstorming sessions.

All Locale hotel rooms feature HDTV, kitchenettes with mini fridges and microwaves, workstations, bay window seating and an ALEXA-powered personal assistant concierge.

The hotel features a tropical outdoor swimming pool area, valet laundry, state-of-the-art outdoor fitness equipment, beach kits equipped with inflatable chairs and towels, and a complimentary, nutritious breakfast featuring the freshest, locally sourced menu items from in-house restaurant Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen.

Bonfire represents a new wave of affordable gourmet-casual Italian cuisine, featuring house-made pastas, pizzas and healthy salads served up by friendly staff in a social atmosphere where locals and visitors can meet and mingle in a communal environment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vicky KarantzavelouCo-Founder & Chief Editor Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.

