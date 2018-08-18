Cayman Islands: Water-rrelated death off Rum Point, 16 August

From RCIPS Aug 17 2018

Yesterday, 16 August, officers responded to a report of a person in distress in the water off Rum Point. A man had been snorkeling when he encountered difficulties and became unresponsive. The man was taken back onto the boat he had been on and CPR was administered as the boat returned to shore. He was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by emergency services, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man, age 45, was a visitor from the US.