Cayman Islands: Water related death on Seven Mile Beach

From RCIPS

Just aft 3:30pm yesterday 21 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a possible drowning incident at a resort along the Seven Mile Beach. 

First aid was rendered to the victim at the the location that he was found and he was later transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The victim is a 77-year-old-man visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA. 

The matter is currently under investigation. 

The RCIPS extends condolences to his family. 

