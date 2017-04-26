April 27, 2017

Cayman Islands: Water related death near Sand Point RD., North Side

Around 10:45 am today, 911 received a report that a snorkeler had become unconscious while swimming in the vicinity of Sand Point Road, North Side.

The alarm was raised and several persons assisted in pulling the individual from the water, where they commenced to perform CPR until the arrival of the ambulance.

The victim who was a 72 year old visitor to the Island was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital around 12:09 p.m.

