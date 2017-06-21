Cayman Islands: Walkers’ art clubs end-of-year student exhibition at NGCI – Synergy!

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) and Walkers are pleased to present a vibrant exhibition of student artwork from six Walkers’ Art Clubs. The NGCI afterschool art clubs benefit approximately 100 participants. These participants are kindly sponsor by Walkers, and include pre-schoolers, primary school students, secondary school students, students from Cayman Brac, teens who are studying for their final exams, and young people with special needs. As the school year draws to a close, students showcase highlights from the many projects they have been working on.

The exhibition runs until Friday, 7 July 2017.

Walkers’ Art Clubs End-of-Year Student Exhibition at NGCI – Synergy!

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) and Walkers are pleased to present a vibrant exhibition of student artwork from six Walkers’ Art Clubs. The NGCI afterschool art clubs benefit approximately 100 participants. These participants are kindly sponsor by Walkers, and include pre-schoolers, primary school students, secondary school students, students from Cayman Brac, teens who are studying for their final exams, and young people with special needs. As the school year draws to a close, students showcase highlights from the many projects they have been working on.

The exhibition titled Synergy!, held in the NGCI Dart Auditorium Community Gallery, has been curated by this year’s NGCI Education Intern, Ms Jessica Ebanks. The exhibition consists of over 300 pieces of artworks and includes a cross-section of styles. Ms Ebanks explains, “Synergy is defined as ‘the combined power of a group of things when they are working together that is greater than the total power achieved by each working separately’. I think this perfectly summarises the spirit of the Walkers’ Art Clubs. Students from various schools, backgrounds, and neighbourhoods come together in these clubs to learn, experiment, and create together. To me, that’s the true power of art—it unites us through passion and creativity, allowing us to connect with one another in a beautiful way. The students have shown tremendous commitment and growth over the course of the year, and this exhibition is a wonderful showcase of all that they have achieved, individually and together.”

Walkers’ Partner, Tim Buckley, states, “Walkers has worked closely with the National Gallery on a variety of children’s arts initiatives since 2002. The Walkers’ Art Club is a creative, engaging, and accessible after school programme which enables students of different age groups from both public and private schools to meet and interact through art. We are very proud of the programme and delighted to be invited to open the fourth annual Walkers’ Art Club Exhibition, titled Synergy!. We are looking forward to seeing the artwork on display and witnessing first-hand the remarkable talent of Cayman’s young artists.”

Now in the twelfth year, the Walkers’ Art Club is a well-established programme and continues to enjoy an excellent reputation throughout the islands, remaining in high demand amongst children and parents. NGCI Operations & Programmes Manager Ms Tanya Whiteside explains, “We aim to develop talent and cultivate cultural pride and awareness using visual arts from the National Gallery various exhibitions. We have watched the Walkers’ art students connect and identify with local artists and become more confident critical thinkers throughout the year. Not all attendants will pursue further qualifications in the arts, but we are certain we are producing creative innovators of tomorrow.”

Through a combination of hands-on instruction and individual experimentation with art foundation principles, children learn techniques, art history, self-confidence and how to form and articulate opinions about the work they are creating. In addition to individual art projects, students work collaboratively on group projects which connect participants to one another across socio-cultural divides and encourage them to appreciate the unique abilities of their peers. “We commend Walkers for their long-term commitment to this programme and are grateful for their ongoing support,” adds NGCI Director, Ms Natalie Urquhart.

The exhibition Synergy! opens to the public on 21 June and runs until 7 July 2017. Admission to the exhibition is free of charge. For more information about the Walkers’ Art Clubs please contact the National Gallery at (345) 945 8111 or email education@nationalgalllery.org.ky.