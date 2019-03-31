Cayman Islands: Walkers announces admissions of 50th and 51st Caymanian Attorneys at Law

Grand Cayman, March 2019

(L-R) is Ingrid Pierce, Sophie Dibb, Gemma Cowan and Hon. Justice Williams

Walkers is pleased to announce that Articled Clerks Gemma Cowan and Sophie Dibb have completed their legal training, both being called to the Cayman Islands Bar on 27th March 2019. The admission is a milestone for the young attorneys and the firm, as Gemma and Sophie represent the 50th and 51st Caymanian Attorneys-at-Law trained by Walkers since the commencement of Walkers’ Articled Clerk Training Programme in 1983. Ingrid Pierce, Walkers’ Global Managing Partner, moved the applications before the Hon. Justice Williams.

Gemma Cowan was the recipient of the 2013 Walkers’ Legal Scholarship. Gemma attended St. Ignatius Catholic School prior to undertaking her LLB at the University of Bristol, graduating with Upper Second Class Honours in 2016. During her time at Bristol, Gemma become a published author in the University of Bristol’s Law Journal and was an active member of the Lawyers Without Borders Pro-Bono Society. In 2017, Gemma completed her LPC at the University of Law, Moorgate in London and was awarded a Distinction. Gemma was articled to Dorothy Scott, a Partner in Walkers’ Investment Funds Group.

Gemma said, “Completing my Articles at Walkers has been an invaluable experience. The support and the extensive training I received from all members of the firm demonstrates the significance and value that Walkers places on the Articled Clerk Programme. Working side-by-side with a collection of the industry’s top professionals on a daily basis has provided me with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to fully prepare me for a successful career as a newly qualified lawyer.”

Sophie Dibb was a recipient of the 2016 Walkers’ Legal Scholarship. Sophie graduated as Salutatorian from Cayman International School and undertook her LLB at the University of Kent, graduating with Upper Second Class Honours in 2015. Having completed her LLB, Sophie went on to complete a Masters in International Financial Law (LLM) at King’s College London. She then completed her Legal Practice Course (LPC) at the University of Law, Moorgate and was awarded a Distinction. Sophie was articled to James Burch, a Partner in Walkers’ Finance and Corporate Group.

Sophie comments, “As Articled Clerks, Walkers taught us the meaning of professionalism and dedication, and instilled in us an eagerness to learn and excel. I truly felt like a valuable member of the team throughout my training and am very excited about being admitted with an offer to join Walkers’ Investment Funds team.”

Walkers’ Partner and Chair of the Trainee Committee, Caroline Heal commented “We are extremely happy to have two more talented young Caymanian attorneys join Walkers and we congratulate them on their recent admissions to the Cayman Islands Bar. We place great importance on the training our Articled Clerks, and it has been extremely rewarding for us to see Gemma and Sophie cultivate their new careers as lawyers”.

Ingrid Pierce, Walkers Global Managing Partner, said “We are thrilled to have trained more than 50 Cayman Islands Attorneys-at-Law so far. It is always rewarding to see bright, ambitious trainees complete Walkers’ comprehensive 18 month Articled Clerk Training Programme. We are delighted that Gemma and Sophie have qualified as attorneys, and are looking forward to playing an ongoing part in their legal careers.”

