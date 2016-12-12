Cayman Islands voter registration deadline extended

The Elections Office has also revealed that voter registration is extended until midnight Sunday, 16 January 2017.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell urged those yet to register not to wait until the last minute. “Remember, if you have not registered, you cannot vote,” he advised potential voters.

Mr. Howell added, “We have a number of avenues open for persons to register. They can go online to www.elections.ky or call or come into our office on Smith Road or talk to their Registration Officer to find out the documentation needed to register. You can contact the Elections Office on 949-8047 with your queries.”

