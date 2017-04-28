Elections Office officials will distribute Voter Registration Cards this Saturday, 29 April 2017, at Foster’s Food Fair, Airport from 9 am – 3 pm.
The new cards replace previously issued voter IDs. Persons picking up their cards should show a valid form of official identification such as a Drivers Licence, Passport or work
[…] Cayman Eye News | Change to to today’s (Fri 28) voter ID distribution schedule/Cayman Islands Voter ID Cards Distrib… Elections Office officials will distribute Voter Registration Cards this Saturday, 29 April […]