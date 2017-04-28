April 29, 2017

Change to to today’s (Fri 28) voter ID distribution schedule/Cayman Islands Voter ID Cards Distribution this Saturday (29)

April 28, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Elections Office officials will distribute Voter Registration Cards this Saturday, 29 April 2017, at Foster’s Food Fair, Airport from 9 am – 3 pm.

The new cards replace previously issued voter IDs. Persons picking up their cards should show a valid form of official identification such as a Drivers Licence, Passport or work

 

Change to to today’s voter ID distribution schedule

The Elections Office will be at A.L. Thompson’s distributing voter IDs through6p.m. today. They will not be at Kirk’s Supermarket as previously advertised.
Print Friendly
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Change to to today’s (Fri 28) voter ID distribution schedule/Cayman Islands Voter ID Cards Distribution this Saturday (29) – Caribbean Edition says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    […] Cayman Eye News | Change to to today’s (Fri 28) voter ID distribution schedule/Cayman Islands Voter ID Cards Distrib… Elections Office officials will distribute Voter Registration Cards this Saturday, 29 April […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*