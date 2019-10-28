Cayman Islands visitor alleges Houston airport’s puddle caused fall

By Carrie Bradon From SE TEXAS RECORD

HOUSTON — A visitor from the Cayman Islands is suing George Bush International Airport, alleging he slipped and fell in a puddle of water due to a leaky roof.

Glenn Mitchell filed a complaint Aug. 28 in Harris County District Court against the city of Houston, Houston Airport System and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, alleging negligence and liability

According to the complaint, Mitchell was at Bush International on Aug. 11, 2018, for a connecting flight to Calgary, Alberta. The suit states as Mitchell was walking to the service desk he slipped and fell in a large pool of water due to a leak in the airport roof. The plaintiff says he was in pain and shock and sustained impairment and mental anguish.

The lawsuit states the defendants had placed a single cone on the ground but it was not nearly large enough to mark such a large the area that was covered by the puddle. Soon after Mitchell’s fall, Bush International staff allegedly cordoned off the large puddle with more cones.

Mitchell seeks trial by jury, attorney fees, court costs, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by attorney Richard A. Hinojosa of Hinojosa Law PLLC in Houston.

Harris County District Court case number 2019-61035

