Cayman Islands very first food bank

From The Good Samaritan Food Bank

The Good Samaritan is a core hunger-relief organization comprised of programs such as the island’s central Food Bank, Meal and Foodstuff Delivery, and Wellness and Sustainability Education. We will strive to help feed the most vulnerable populations – children, families and seniors. Working together to efficiently and effectively fight hunger, our multi-tiered approach and comprehensive programs are dedicated to nourishing the community while empowering lives.

The Good Samaritan serves:

Local children who need a nutritional foundation to learn and grow

Local families struggling to make ends meet and provide for themselves

Senior and homebound neighbors who need nutritious meals and services for health and independence

Our Mission

We are launching the first Food Bank organization in the Cayman Islands to mitigate island-wide hunger, malnutrition and poverty by providing access to good, healthy food through gathering and distributing food donations to non-profit and various food counters serving the critical needs of low-income families and seniors living in all districts with little to no cost to the recipients.

Our Values

We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right and we are committed to responding to the needs of our community through food distribution and support services. Therefore:

We value respect, compassion, and honesty in all interactions and activities

We value active listening and learning; appreciating the worth and diversity of each person

We value leadership, staff and volunteers and their diverse talents, backgrounds, passions, and commitment to the community

We value nutrition education and advocacy programs that lead towards self sufficiency and sustainable food systems

We value the wise use of resources, creating new ways to improve our services and effectively utilizing community support that sustains our work

We value creativity in pursuit of social justice

Our Vision

We envision alleviating hunger and it’s root cause in our community. At the hand of a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, we are fully committed to:

Executing our core responsibility of food distribution through a strong and viable network of mission partners and volunteers​

Educating the community about the nature of – and long term solutions for hunger and poverty through development and wellness programs

Advocating for a brighter future for those who are less fortunate

Reducing food waste by working with food donors and refining receiving and distribution processes

For more information and how to donate go to: https://www.caymanfoodbank.com/