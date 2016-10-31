October 31, 2016

Cayman Islands: Vehicle found submerged in canal on Marina Drive

October 31, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS: Monday Oct 31 2016

On Monday the 31st October 2016, around 9:54 am 911 received a call that a vehicle had gone into a canal on Marina Drive and that it was sinking.

Officers from the Traffic Department responded to the scene and confirmed that a vehicle had entered the water. A Police Officer and two Firemen entered the water in an attempt to rescue any occupants of the vehicle.

A female who appeared lifeless was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead at the George Town hospital.

The vehicle was also removed from the canal for further examination.

The incident is under investigation by the Police, but no foul play is suspected.

More updates to be released.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. The Jewish pirates who ruled the Caribbean
  2. iNews Brief, More & Community Events
  3. Cayman Islands: Guns Stolen from West Bay home/IMPORTANT NOTICE: CIFEC School Closed this Wednesday
  4. iNews Briefs, More & Community Events
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*