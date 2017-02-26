Cayman Islands utility company sends young Caymanian Engineer on Secondment

CUC’s Corey Miller has been seconded to Tucson Electric Power (TEP) in Tucson, Arizona. It is the first time that the Company has participated in a secondment and it provides the opportunity for Corey to train and gain experience within another utility.

Reflecting on being chosen to spend a year in Arizona, Corey stated, “When I was offered the secondment there was no hesitation in saying yes. I thought of it as a great opportunity for career development. TEP is a larger and more established company in a different jurisdiction and the opportunities for exposure are endless. I will be exposed to a wider array of projects and types of work which would not be available in Cayman.”

Mr. Miller who has been living in Arizona for just over a month now and has been settling into his new role and environment.

Manager of Engineering Project Management, Geoff Bradmon, to whom Corey reports, says, “Corey has fitted in well and is doing a great job integrating himself into the team. He has already made an impression on TEP as he was selected for the employee spotlight at the company’s quarterly ‘All Hands’ meeting.”

Corey’s secondment is testament to CUC’s ongoing investment in its employees, providing scholarships, training programmes and other opportunities for them to grow and excel.

CUC’s Manager, Human Resources and Employee Development, Phil Jackson says, “Corey has confirmed that TEP has made the move easier with a warm welcome. He is looking forward to the new cultural experiences and his ultimate goal of career development and growth during his time in Arizona and with TEP.”

During the year, Corey will be gaining knowledge and experience working in each department within the TEP organization. This will give him an overview of many of the processes and programmes and help him to better understand how each department functions and the role each of them plays in order to provide reliable, cost effective energy to the customers.

Corey says “If I have to choose one specific area of focus during my year here, it will probably be with the Renewable Energy Group. I am keenly interested in this area especially following my recent involvement in CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) study, where I learnt that renewable energy will play a very big role in shaping the country’s future energy supply.”

Corey is a CUC scholarship recipient and he has been with the Company for the past 4 years.

Photos and captions: 1: Corey Miller with Tuscan Electric Power (TEP) Engineering Project Management Team 2: Corey Miller touring ‘DMP Battery Storage Site’ with TEP Engineer Chris Lynn