Cayman Islands utility company sends planners to Turks & Caicos Islands

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ( CUC ) has increased its presence in the hurricane-hit Turks & Caicos Islands with the addition of two Transmission and Distribution (T&D) planners and estimators.

Joshua Ebanks, Supervisor T&D Planning & Estimating, and Aaron Perera, Engineering Technologist are now in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, to lend their expertise to hurricane restoration efforts in the neighbouring British Overseas Territory following the passing of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria . The two men are scheduled to remain in the Turks & Caicos for three weeks.

A crew of seven CUC linepersons have been in the Turks & Caicos Islands since Sunday, September 10th assisting with restoration efforts, predominantly on North Caicos, which received significant damage to its electricity infrastructure following the passing of Hurricane Irma. There was very little damage sustained from Hurricane Maria.

With the approach of Hurricane Maria a week ago, the CUC crew along with crews from Fortis Inc., were evacuated to Miami on Wednesday, September 20th. The crews returned to the Turks & Caicos Islands on Sunday, September 24th to continue with restoration efforts.

Mr. Richard Hew, CUC’s President & CEO, said, “CUC is pleased to able to lend its support and expertise to our sister Fortis company in the Turks & Caicos Islands. From all reports, our linepersons have been doing an extraordinary job there as they work alongside all the teams to restore electricity to the islands in a safe and efficient manner as possible.”

Commenting on the restoration efforts, Mr. Eddinton Powell, President & CEO of FortisTCI, said, “The recovery process is going well across the Turks & Caicos Islands and following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, essential services are up and running in all of the islands. A major portion of the electricity network has been restored on the island of Providenciales, the economic hub of the country. This fast-track achievement is due in no small part to the combined resources of manpower and material from across the Fortis group, including CUC, which started to arrive within 48 hours after the passing of the Hurricane Irma. The CUC team has been hard at work on the Island of North Caicos and along with crews from FortisBC, FortisOntario, Newfoundland Power and Maritime Electric, they are helping FortisTCI to work quickly and safely in ensuring that the Turks & Caicos Islands is open for business and electricity service is restored to all of our customers as soon as possible.”

The CUC crews are scheduled to return to the Cayman Islands in October.