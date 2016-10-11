Cayman Islands utility company hosts MAN User’s Group Conference

CUC hosts MAN User’s Group Conference

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC) recently hosted over 60 representatives from electricity utilities and power industries from around the world at the annual MAN User’s Group (MUG) Conference at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

This was the second time CUC has hosted the conference since the group was formed in 2002.

The MAN User’s Group is a forum of independent member power plants and power industry representatives formed for the exchange of technical information and proactive resolution of generic issues relating to the operation, testing and maintenance of MAN Model 48/60 and 32/40 diesel generating units.

The group has as its primary goal the increased reliability and improved efficiency for the MAN Model

48/60 diesel generating units at their members’ power plants.

The annual conference is organised by MPR Associates Inc. (MPR), a company based in Alexandria, Virginia, that provides commercial engineering services to customers around the world. They offer technical and consulting services for the development, financing, design, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of energy industry facilities and equipment for clients in the energy sector business areas.

At the conferences, representatives from German manufacturer MAN Diesel AG, makers of the MAN Model 48/60 and 32/40 diesel generating units, are on hand to present new research and development technologies and to offer solutions to improve the safety, performance and efficiency of existing and future power plants. Questions and concerns regarding the MAN units are gathered by MPR from these power plant representatives prior to the conference and issues are discussed and solutions are provided

by the contingent from MAN Diesel AG.

This year’s MUG conference discussions focused on review of recent technical issues related to MAN diesel engine and generator power plants and the measures taken to resolve those issues. In addition the MUG members offered recommendations to improve power plant maintenance practices. Finally the MUG members completed a tour of the latest model newer MAN diesel generators at the CUC North Sound Station.

“The meeting was very productive. There was extensive sharing of detailed technical information among the MUG members which we believe will improve overall plant performance and reliability. It also provided delegates with the opportunity to continue to foster more open relations between the plant personnel and the engine manufacturer,” said Art Killinger, Project Manager, MAN Users Group.

Commenting on the conference, CUC’s Vice President Operations David Watler said, “CUC was honoured to host this global users group and showcase CUC’s latest 40 MW power plant, one of the most efficient of its kind in the world. At this year’s conference, we had very informative discussions on improving safety, reliability, efficiency and optimizing the use of natural gas and renewable energy with our existing power plants.”

CUC currently has seven MAN 48/60 diesel generating units representing 70% of CUC’s total generating capacity at its North Sound Road Power Plant with the two newest 40 megawatt (MW) units being commissioned in June this year.

Photo caption:

Delegates attending the MUG conference at the Grand Cayman Marriott