Cayman Islands utility company helps with restoration work in Bahamas after Hurricane Matthew

CUC Linepersons to assist with restoration efforts in the Bahamas

Five members of CUC’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Operations department left Grand Cayman on Wednesday, October 12th to assist the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) with the restoration of power following the passing of Hurricane Matthew on October 5th and 6th. The linepersons are expected to be in the Bahamas for approximately three weeks. A second CUC crew is standing by in case additional assistance is required.

This is the second time that CUC has assisted the Bahamas with restoration efforts, the first being in October 1999 when the Company sent seven linepersons to assist following the passing of Hurricane Floyd.

Mr. Gary Whittaker, CUC’s Superintendent T&D Operations, will head up the team of linepersons which include Andrew Skowby, Brandon Cadle, Raphael Lin and Shane Cato. All have pole climbing training and experience, which is necessary when dealing with a shortage of vehicles and equipment due to the storm, which the Bahamas is currently experiencing.

CUC’s assistance was offered in conjunction with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s (CARILEC) Disaster Assistance Programme (CDAP), which coordinates regional efforts to respond to requests for assistance from disaster stricken member utilities. The programme is facilitated by the CARILEC Disaster Fund which is indispensable to the successful implementation of disaster restoration efforts among CARILEC Member utilities.

Founded in 1989, CARILEC is a regional association of Caribbean electric utility companies and currently boasts 35 full members (public utilities) and 63 associate members (suppliers of goods and services to the power industry) and four affiliate members. CUC has been a member since 1992.

Mr. Darren Ebanks, Production Engineer and Chairman of CUC’s Emergency Preparedness Committee, said that as a utility which has experienced damage from hurricanes in the past and has received assistance from other utilities towards our restoration efforts, the Company is always willing to offer assistance to a fellow utility in the region in their time of need.

He said, “We realise that the Cayman Islands could have also have suffered severe devastation from Hurricane Matthew and we are very pleased that we can help the Bahamas to restore service to its customers. We may someday need their assistance.”

It is understood that the greatest amount of damage occurred on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Andros islands where restoration efforts have been slowed due to flooding and fallen trees.

The CUC crew is scheduled to return to the Cayman Islands on November 3rd.