Cayman Islands: Update on Driver in Shamrock Road Collision/Vehicle collision involving cyclist

From RCIPS:

Wed July 5 2017 at 11:48 AM

Update on Driver in Shamrock Road Collision, 3 July

Previously it was stated that the male driver in the collision that took place on Monday 3 July, on Shamrock Road , Bodden Town, had to be air ambulanced off island for treatment.

However, we would like to clarify that the driver is still on island and undergoing treatment here.

Wed July 5 2017 at 10:54 AM

Vehicle Collision Yesterday, 4 July Involving a Cyclist

The 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency services to a vehicle collision yesterday 4 July, around 4:24pm, involving a bicycle and a Honda Fit, on Northward Road.

It appears that the cyclist, a 14-year-old male, exited Poplar Street in Northward, and ran in to the side of the Honda being driven on the main road. The cyclist was knocked from the bicycle and fell to the ground, and the vehicle sustained minor damage to the right side.

The teenage boy appears to have sustained head injuries and other bodily injuries. He was transported to the George Town Hospital where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene after the incident and provided information to first responders.