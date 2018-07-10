Cayman Islands: Unique sports store opens in Camana Bay

A new sports store has opened in Camana Bay which promises to provide a unique shopping experience for customers. Sportista is a Caymanian-owned business offering quality apparel, footwear and accessories to people who are serious about their sport. Catering to running, football and gym/fitness enthusiasts, the store is for those who want to immerse themselves in a fitness lifestyle. Owners and siblings Josephine, Naoki, and Emelina Montoya utilise imagery and technology to create an experience that makes shopping both unique and fun, an idea that came after visiting NikeTown in London.

Sportista customers will have interactive and educational opportunities to learn more about the store’s products and sport-related services by way of ‘Ask the Expert’ clinics offered throughout the year. The owners have partnered with a number of local organisations, businesses and individuals to help enhance the experience, including Physiotherapist Kristina Maxwell of Align, Athletic Performance Specialist Glenn Duran Jr. from EDGE Athletics and triathlon trainer Patrick Harfield.

“As a family, we are excited about introducing the new concept of experiential retail to Cayman. Our vision is to combine our energy, knowledge and love for health and fitness to help beginners or serious fitness buffs and athletes enhance their performance as well as their enjoyment of what they do.” said Josephine Montoya, Sportista Store Manager. “Customers now have access to the latest athletic and fitness footwear, apparel and accessories from the top sports brands. Making these products available right here on island, at prices that you would find when shopping overseas, is a further incentive to shop local.”

Sportista is the sister store of Futbolista World which specialises in authentic high-quality football merchandise and fan gear.

For more information about Sportista, call 926.1122, email hello@sportista.co or visit www.sportista.co.