Cayman Islands: Under 14 Boys’ international football tournament kicks-off this weekend

The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) will host Group D of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ Under 14 Challenge Series this weekend with double-header games on Saturday, August 18, Monday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 22 at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

Youth national teams participating include host country, the Cayman Islands, as well as Bermuda and Cuba. In addition, a Cayman Under 14 Select team will participate in the group of four as a replacement for the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), who withdrew from the tournament late last week due to unforeseen circumstances.

CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker commented on the tournament by saying, “On the heels of the Under 15 girls returning from the recently concluded CONCACAF Under 15 Girls’ Championships in Florida, the boys will have yet another chance to compete against top quality opposition in Bermuda and Cuba. This is a very exciting time for our national programmes. The players representing the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Under 14 Select are all part of the Under 15 Boy’s national squad and have been training since February of this year in preparation for the CONCACAF Under 15 Boys’ Championships scheduled for August 2019. CIFA is excited to be hosting this tournament and we encourage the public to come out and support our boys and the games.”

On Saturday, August 18, the Cayman Islands will play the Cayman Under 14 Select team at 6:00 p.m. while Bermuda face Cuba in the second game at 7:45 p.m. On Monday, August 20, Cuba play the Cayman Under 14 Select at 6:00 p.m. and the Cayman Islands play Bermuda at 7:45 p.m. In the final set of games on Wednesday, August 22, Bermuda go up against the Cayman Under 14 Select at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:45 p.m., the Cayman Islands face Cuba.

This will be the second tournament in a matter of months that players from the Cayman Islands Under 15 Boy’s national squad will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience against two of the better youth national programmes in the Caribbean in Bermuda and Cuba. In May, the Under 15 Boy’s national team competed in the 2018 Cayman Airways Invitational Under 15 Youth Football Cup playing the Jamaica Under 15 national team, DC United from Washington DC and Portmore United from Jamaica.

The Cayman Islands Under 15 Boy’s national team is coached by Lovane “Peelo” Joven and Garth Anderson.

The Cayman Islands Boy’s Under 15 National Squad.