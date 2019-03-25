Cayman Islands Under 13 girls take centre stage



2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues

CIFA youth league action continues this Saturday, March 30. Photo:

Sunset FC Fuego (orange) battled Elite SC in the Girls Under 13 league. Sunset FC Fuego won the game 1-0.

The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues continued this past Saturday, March 23 with the Girls Under 13 league kicking off the day’s activities.



The early game saw Sunset FC Fuego continue their march to the league title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Elite SC thanks to another Ashlyn Evans goal.



In the second Girls Under 13 league game, Academy SC Dolphins defeated their younger counterparts Sunset FC Stingrays 7-0. Two goals each from Eva Bothwell, Mariah Bartlett and Taegan Williams and a strike from Samira Mellaneo wrapped up the three points for the Academy girls.



In Group A of the Boys Under 11 league, Latinos FC defeated Sunset FC Makos 2-1 thanks to goals from Jharez McKenzie and Mark Ebanks. Josh Dickens converted a penalty for the Makos.



In the other Group A game 345 FC I got past Academy SC Wanderers by a similar score of 2-1 as Chaz Ruddick and Danny Lyne found the back of the net for 345 FC I. Ijah Jennings made the game interesting in the second half as his goal for the Wanderers cut the deficit to one, but Academy could not find the equalising goal.



In Group B, East End United FC scored yet another victory as Ryan Rankin converted a penalty in the second half to secure a 1-0 win over Academy SC Saints. Sunset FC Warriors defeated 345 FC III 5-0 (respect rule) with Charlie Ibister scoring a double and Tom Rees, Jayden Ashdown and Jaxon Cover all getting their names on the score sheet.



In the final Group B game, Scholars ISC grabbed their first win of the season much to the delight of their supporters as they outlasted George Town SC I 1-0. John Jackson scored in the second half to secure the three points for the youngsters from West Bay.



In the Boys Under 13 league, Sunset FC beat George Town SC 3-0 with goals from Ethan Bodden, Phillip Copeland and Daniel Germulo. Academy SC Stingrays got past Cayman Brac 3-0 as Lachlin Lambert, Jaydon Whittaker and Joshua Elliott made sure the visitors from the Sister Islands did not enjoy their Saturday visit to Grand Cayman.



In the final two Boys Under 13 contests of the day, Future SC defeated 345 FC II 5-2 and 345 FC I got the better of Academy SC Jaguars 2-1.

