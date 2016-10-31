Cayman Islands: UKOTA meeting kicks off week of JMC

LONDON, England -Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and other Overseas Territories leaders met Monday morning to discuss issues that will be discussed in this week’s Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting including Brexit.

He was joined at the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council meeting by Finance and Economic Development Minister Hon. Marco Archer and Financial Services, Commerce and Environment Minister Hon. Wayne Panton.

“The UKOTA Political Council meeting gives leaders of the Overseas Territories a chance to gather before we begin meetings of the JMC and to discuss matters relevant to the upcoming JMC sessions,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “In addition to the JMC meetings, Ministers Archer and Panton and I will also meet throughout the week with Members of Parliament, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and others to discuss one-on-one issues that are germane to the Cayman Islands.”

Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. the Hon. Orlando Smith chaired the meeting.

Those in attendance agreed that a small forum of UKOTA should be formed to specifically address matters dealing with Brexit so as to inform leaders and ensure engagement with the UK before Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty is invoked to begin the work separating the United Kingdom from the European Union, which is anticipated to be in March 2017.

UKOTA members are concerned they will lose direct access to the EU with Brexit and agreed they will have to fight for representation. They also agreed that Brexit offers an opportunity for the Overseas Territories to improve their relationship with the UK.

Dr. Smith presented the Annual Report of UKOTA, which referenced the work of the association over the past year, including the commissioning of reports on Brexit as requested by the Political Council at the 2015 meeting. Other areas of interest by UKOTA include marine and maritime management, biodiversity, climate change, financial services, immunities and privileges and the EU.

It was also agreed that the next Pre-JMC meeting of the OTs will be hosted by the Pitcairn Islands and held in London in 2017.

JMC Plenary sessions, which begin Tuesday and chaired by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister for the Overseas Territories Baroness Anelay, will cover the following:

Implications for Overseas Territories of the European Union exit;

United Kingdom and Overseas Territories engagement on EU negotiations;

Economic Development (including infrastructure);

Good Governance (including Child Safeguarding and Human Rights); and

International Trade relationships.

The JMC meets once a year to provide a forum for the exchange of views on political and constitutional issues between the governments of the Territories and the UK Government.