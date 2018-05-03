Cayman Islands: UCCI Interim Dean of Academic Affairs elected as Accreditation Body Commissioner

UCCI are pleased to share the news that Dr. JD Mosley-Matchett, Interim Dean of Academic Affairs and Director of Graduate Studies at UCCI, was elected to the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) Board of Commissioners. Please see the attached press release for details.

Dr. Mosley-Matchett played a crucial role in the UCCI Business Department’s efforts to obtain IACBE accreditation which was granted in April 2017 and earned the department and the institution the following commendations for demonstrating excellent performance:

The Board of Commissioners commends the department for exemplifying excellence in business education through its faculty who ‘own’ their curricula.

The Board of Commissioners commends the university administration for providing resources to the department that allow it to grow and continue to provide educational opportunities to students.

Information about the accreditation can be found here: http://www.ucci.edu.ky/academics/departments/business/accreditation.shtml.

From IACBE

Lenexa, Kansas, USA (April 2018) – At its Annual Conference and Assembly Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on April 17-20, 2018, the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) elected new members to its Board of Commissioners.

The IACBE is pleased to announce that Dr. J.D. Mosley-Matchett, Interim Dean of Academic Affairs & Director of Graduate Studies at University College of the Cayman Islands in the Cayman Islands, was elected as a member of the Board of Commissioners of the IACBE.

The Board of Commissioners of the IACBE is the independent accreditation decision-making body of the Council and is responsible for advancing the accreditation mission of the Council.

About the IACBE – The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission-driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and management education for student-centered colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions throughout the world.

The IACBE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in business education in institutions of higher education worldwide, at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, through specialized accreditation of business programs. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions and campuses worldwide, and has accredited over 1,500 business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Central America, and South America.

The IACBE’s World Headquarters are located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, 66215, USA.

For more information, please visit the IACBE’s website at www.iacbe.org.