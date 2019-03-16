Cayman Islands: Two wounded in attack on Mary Street early Sat Morning, 16 March

From RCIPS

Shortly after 4.00 AM this morning, 16 March, in George Town, a man and woman were involved in an altercation with a group of males as they exited a bar on Mary Street. During the altercation both the man and woman received knife wounds, and were thereafter taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Both victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Mary Street was closed until about 9:45AM this morning as detectives conducted investigations.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be sent directly to police via this website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.