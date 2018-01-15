Cayman Islands: Two robberies of purses reported 12-15 January, one arrest made

From RCIPS

Two Robberies of Purses Reported this Weekend, 12-15 January, One Arrest Made

Police received two reports of street robberies this weekend where women were threatened with a knife and their handbags stolen.

The first incident occurred just before 11:30PM on Friday, 12 January on Eastern Avenue, at the junction of Bodden Road, in George Town. A woman had been approached at a bus stop by a lone male who brandished a knife before stealing a bag and its contents and fleeing on foot.

Shortly before 11PM on Saturday, 13 January, a robbery on Seven Mile Beach just north of Public Beach was also reported, where two women had been approached from behind by three males, one of whom brandished a knife and demanded their money. The males then made off with a handbag, a small quantity of cash and other personal items. The women were not harmed in the incident.

Officers quickly responded with aerial assistance from the Air Operations Unit and established road blocks nearby. As a result, a juvenile male fitting the description of one of the suspects was arrested. He is still in Police custody, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

IMAGE:Dreamstime.com