Cayman Islands: Two robberies in George Town on Saturday 13 April

From RCIPS

Robbery on Crewe Road, 13 April

About 5:30PM yesterday, 13 April, police was dispatched to a food truck located on Crewe Road, George Town where it was reported that a Roberry had occurred.

It was reported that a lone man dress in dark clothing attended the food truck and brandishing a machete demanded money.

He fled the location in the direction of Tropical Gardens with an unknown sum of cash.

Robbery on West Bay Road, 13 April

Just after 9PM last night, 13 April, police was dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a restaurant on West Bay Road, where it was reported that a robbery had occurred.

It was reported that a lone man dressed in dark clothing and armed with a machete entered the restaurant and demanded money.

The man fled the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives are investigating whether these incidents are linked, but do not have anything definitive to share at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to these two incidents are encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

