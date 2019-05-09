Cayman Islands: Two persons arrested in the Safe Haven Area

From RCIPS

Just before 1PM today a 29-year-old-man from Bodden Town and a 29-year-old-woman also from Bodden Town, were arrested after officers made attempts to stop a vehicle being driven by the man in West Bay. The officers followed the vehicle, until it came to a stop in the area of Safe Haven, where the occupants a man and a woman, exited and ran from the officers.

A search of the area resulted in both persons being arrested. The man was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, and was also wanted by the police for several offenses including wounding with intent.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being an accessary after the fact and having the intent to impede his apprehension.

Both are currently in custody pending further investigations.