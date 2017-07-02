Cayman Islands: TWO MEN REPORTED MISSING AT SEA

From RCIPS Sun July 2 2017
On Friday 30 June 2017 Police received a report that two men left the island by boat to the 60 Mile Bank on Friday the 23 June 2017 to return on Wednesday the 28th June 2017, but have not been heard from since they departed.
- Chadwick Bodden, Date of Birth: 13 August 1977. Caymanian male of Breakers, Bodden Town. He is described as stout built, about 5’ 10” in height, mixed race with light complexion.
- Edward Henricks-Hydes, Otherwise Called Edward Rivers, Date of Birth: 22 January 1978 of Anglin Road, West Bay. He is described as medium built, about 5’ 8” in height, mixed race of light complexion.
