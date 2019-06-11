Cayman Islands: Two men charged in joint RCIPS CBC operation

From RCIPS

Jun 11 2019

Two men who were arrested as part of the below investigation have been formally charged with Smuggling. They are appearing in court this afternoon, 11 June.

The two other foreign nationals have been granted bail as the investigation continues.

Jun 6 2019

Four Foreign Nationals Arrested in Joint RCIPS CBC Operation, 6 June

Over the past weekend the RCIPS and Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service commenced a joint investigation into the movement of gold through the Cayman Islands. As a result of this investigation a small private plane along with a large quantity of cash has been seized in Cayman, and four foreign nationals arrested. They remain in custody.