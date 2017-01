From RCIPS: Sat Jan 21 2017 1:43 PM

Early this morning, 21 January 2017 sometime after 2 AM two men in a pickup truck failed to stop for police on Shamrock Road. The police followed the vehicle. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole on North Sound Road.

The men received injuries, were treated at the George Town Hospital and released.

A firearm was recovered and the two men, ages 47 and 24, were arrested and are in Police custody.

The matter is under investigation.