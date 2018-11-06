Cayman Islands: Turkey Trot set for November 24th

George Town, Grand Cayman, November 4, 2018 — Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, which means hundreds will run, walk, gobble or trot for competition or for fun in the 2018 Meals on Wheels Turkey Trot 5K and 10K Walk/Run. This annual event has been a fun-filled tradition carving a space in our Cayman community over the last couple of years.

“This event successfully bring awareness, promotes healthy living and family fun during the holiday season, whilst raising some much-needed funds for Meals on Wheels and our efforts to end senior hunger in the Cayman Islands. We could not meet the growing needs without events such as these and the collective support of individuals and organizations who participate, give money, time or both,” said Rob Imparato, Chairman of Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels Third Annual “Turkey Trot” takes place Saturday, November 24 at the Holiday Inn Resort Grand Cayman with the course circling through Safehaven. Registration Fee is $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for children aged 8-12. Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd, male and female in both the Run and Walk in the following categories Junior (under 16) Adults and Seniors (55+). The race kicks off at 6 am and the first 200 participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. A new addition to the event will be an omelet station provided by Guardians Alive running group. Spot prizes have been donated such as restaurant gift certificates and other valuable gifts and services from local companies which will be awarded after the race. Any ‘Turkey Trot’ enthusiasts who dress up will also be eligible to win a prize for best costume!

Meals on Wheels is already giving thanks for their sponsors who have signed on so far to support the event: Rum Point Club Residences as Platinum, Greenlight Re as a Gold Sponsor, Davenport Development and Cayman National Bank as Bronze Sponsor and in-kind sponsors include Radio Cayman, British Caymanian Insurance and Cayman Shores Development.

Every month, 5 days per week, Meals on Wheels provides over 200 seniors, disabled and homebound throughout Grand Cayman with complimentary hot nutritional meals delivered to their door by volunteers from within our community. This service supplies them with the assistance needed to retain their self-worth and independence to remain in their homes. Isolation is a major issue and the social contact provided by our more than 100 volunteers offers some relief and warm smiles to those in need. Individuals can get involved by registering for the Turkey Trot Run/Walk, sponsor the event or manage a water stop, or organizations can register their employees for the race to encourage support and comradery.

To find more information visit mealsonwheels.ky or to register visit https://www.caymanactive.com/turkeytrot.

IMAGE:

Photo caption: 2017 Meals on Wheels Turkey Trot 5K and 10K walk/run.

From left to right: Michael McWatt – Board Member, Gloria McField Nixon – Board Member, Erin Bodden – General Manager, Rob Imparato – Chairman, Rachael Reynolds – Board Member