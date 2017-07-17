Cayman Islands: Truman Bodden Law School LLM/PGDIP applications closing soon

Applications are still being accepted to enrol on one of the two new taught postgraduate programmes to be offered by the Truman Bodden Law School: the LL.M-Master of Laws in ‘International Finance: Law and Regulation’ and the Postgraduate Diploma in ‘International Finance: Law and Regulation’.

Submit your applications to us soon as spaces are fast filling up. Full details on the admissions procedure are available from the Law School’s website (www.lawschool.gov.ky).

Directed at Caymanian nationals and residents, the LL.M and Postgraduate Diploma will initially be offered on a part-time basis from September 2017 with all classes scheduled to take place at the law school in the early evening.

Both programmes will lead to qualifications to be awarded by the University of Liverpool, UK, a member of the prestigious Russell Group for excellence in higher education. The qualifications will carry with them the professional benefits and opportunities that flow from the attainment of a postgraduate qualification awarded by a respected tertiary education provider.

Mitchell Davies, Law School Director, said:

“The launch of these two new programmes represents a further step in the law school’s goal to broaden the first rate tertiary legal education opportunities available locally without the need to go abroad. The launch of these two new postgraduate programmes represents an evolution in the law school’s long-standing relationship with the University of Liverpool, a fitting milestone in the 35th year of the law school’s operation.”

Laura Panades, the LLM course leader, said:

“These programmes will identify and support local Caymanian talent, providing valuable skills to succeed in competitive labour markets.

“The number and the quality of applications received show the great potential of the peoples of Cayman.

“The law school continues to receive applications from applicants possessing a diversity of prior academic and practical experience and we look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students to TBLS in September 2017.”

Enquiries about the programme should be directed to the Course Leader, Laura Panades on (laura.panades@gov.ky).

Photo caption: Photo: Supplied

The Law School faculty members who will teach in the LLM/PGDip – left to right: Roisin Liddy-Murphy, Law School Director Mitchell Davies, Meryl Thomas, programme leader Laura Panades, Andrew Woodcock and Matthew Rollinson